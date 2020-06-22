Rose-Mary Brandon Utne, age 93, of Edina, passed away peacefully at home on June 10, 2020 with her two loving sons by her side. She was the daughter of Bett and Ralph Brandon, who was the superintendent of the Hill Annex Mine in Calumet, MN. Rose-Mary always continued to be the ultimate Iron Ranger. She cherished time at her cabin near Grand Rapids, MN. A woman of many talents, she was an oil painter, singer, dancer, actress, writer, seamstress, bridge player, and horseback rider. She was a tomboy at heart, and at the same time flawlessly put together from head to toe. Rose-Mary was president of the St. Louis Park League of Women Voters, the first woman on the St. Louis Park City Council, served 27 years on Edina’s Zoning Board of Appeals, and was a longtime member of Westwood Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park, MN. She was very athletic and started the girl’s track and field program at St. Louis Park High School in 1973. She was married to Roy Griak for 27 years and Roy Utne for 35 years. Rose-Mary was a graduate of Hibbing High School, the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts, and the University of Minnesota – Duluth in 1950. At her direction, her tombstone reads, “She never wanted to be late, but she was.” She had an amazing spirit, smart wit, and made an impression on everyone she met. We will all miss her zest for life and how she never stopped pursuing her next adventure. She is survived by sons Seth (Monica) Griak and Jason Griak (Nichole White); grandchildren Matt (Kimberly), Leah, and Vincent; great-grandchild Juan; and Roy Utne’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Utne; her parents; and her brother, Dennis. A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996