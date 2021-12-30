Rose Marie Nelson 1929-2021

Rose Marie Nelson, of Warba, MN passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. Fun-loving Rosie was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 28, 1929, and grew up during the Great Depression, which would explain her affinity to hang onto or procure any item that may possibly be useful, regiftable or saleable one day. She was the renowned garage sale queen of Itasca County! She grew up near Comiskey Park in Chicago, although she was a life-long Cubs fan. She loved following the Twins, too. She was united in marriage to Roger Nelson (whom she met on a blind date) on September 5, 1953, in Grand Rapids, MN. They made their home on Shallow Lake where they raised their rambunctious brood of four children. Rose participated in the Shallow Lake/Warba Bowling League, Warba Presbyterian Church Ladies’ Circle, was a member of the Red Hats, was a Shallow Lake 4-H Club leader, and a singer with the Grand Rapids Choristers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Nelson, Sr.; son, Roger Nelson, Jr.; her parents and brother. She is survived by her daughters, Sue (Dave) Peterson of Duluth, MN, Nancy (Ron) Campbell of Hermantown, MN; son, Ron Nelson of Albertville, MN; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a niece and nephew.
Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, a family-only celebration of life will be held at Libbey Funeral Home on Friday, January 7, 2022, beginning at 1:00 p.m., with burial to follow at the Warba Feeley Cemetery. Our family looks forward to the day where the circle will be unbroken in the presence of Jesus. A heartfelt thanks to Dave and Leanne Brenden and the entire staff of Autumn Lane Assisted Living facility and the Grand Itasca Hospital for their tender loving care of Rose.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Rose Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.