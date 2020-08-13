Rose Marie (Meyers) Johannsen, age 84, of Cloquet, MN, formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Memorial Community Hospital, Cloquet, MN, with her daughter at her side.
Rose was born June 25, 1936 in Onigum, MN to Chester Nathan and Ethel Agnes Meyers, the youngest of five children. Rose grew up and attended school in Cass Lake, MN, where she met Russell Louis Johannsen, before moving to Boring, OR. Rose graduated from Sandy Union High School in Sandy, OR. After graduation, Rose moved to Colorado Springs, CO, where she and Russell were married on June 30, 1954. After accompanying Russell during his tour of duty in the Air Force, and brief residences in Bena, Nashwauk, and Wadena, MN, Rose and Russell move to Grand Rapids, MN in 1969, where she lived most of her adult life. Rose attended and graduated from Itasca Community College, Grand Rapids, MN. Rose received her Practical Nursing education, passing her National License Examination in 1979. Rose attended and was an active volunteer at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, which was especially important to her.
In addition to her volunteer work, Rose enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to knit, sew, and do crafts, and was famous for her “grandma slippers” she made them for Christmas. Rose was a member of the Grand Rapids Fraternal Order of Eagles. She loved to travel and always looked forward to a fun game of bingo or cards.
Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Russell; her parents; her sister, Lorraine Washburn; and her brothers, Earl Meyers and Donald Meyers.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Rita (Steven) Randall of Carlton, MN; son, Louie (Rosemary) Johannsen, of Grand Rapids, MN; brother, John “Jack” Bucholz; five grandchildren, Derek (Jennifer) Randall, Melissa Daniels, Jennifer (Josh) Harrison, Dustin (Maureen) Randall, Russell (Jeannine) Johannsen; and 11 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on August 22, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Mission Group or Funeral Ministry.
