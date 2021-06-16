Ronald Ralph Roepke 1941- 2021

Ronald Ralph Roepke, Sr., 80, of Cohasset, MN passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Essentia Health-Miller Dwan Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Ron was born in 1941 to George and Melba Roepke in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Maine East High School in Park Ridge, IL in 1959. On August 19, 1969, he was united in marriage to Bernadine “Bunny” Blagoue. For 29 ½ years, Ron was employed with the Des Plaines Police Department in Des Plaines, IL from 1967 until 1996. Following retirement, Ron and Bernadine “Bunny” moved to Grand Rapids, MN in 1997. He enjoyed golfing and hunting. He was a member of Illinois Police Association, German/American Police Association-Chicago Chapter, Des Plaines Police Association, Itasca Gun Club, American Legion-Post 60 of Grand Rapids, MN, and USGA-Eagle Club. Also, Ron was a life member of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, NRA, North American Hunting Club, and Whitetails Unlimited.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernadine “Bunny”; and his brother, Clifford Roepke.
Ron is survived by his children, Christopher (Deborah) Roepke of Burlington, IA, Lorene (Alan) Boyes of Menomonie, WI, and Ronald Jr. “RJ” (Becky) Roepke of Keewatin, MN; 7 grandchildren, Richard (Allison) Boomgarden, Alyssa (Paul) Werfelmann, Alan “AJ” R.M. (Emily) Boyes, Tyler Farber, Kadie Farber, Thaddeus Buroker, and Quentin Buroker; 3 great grandchildren, Finley and Kennedy Boyes, and Sita Buroker.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 beginning at 10:00 AM at the Libbey Funeral Home followed by a 11:00 AM funeral service with military honors at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing, MN.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.