Ronald Philip Miller 1937-2022

Ronald Philip Miller, 84, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at Shore Point Health in Port Charlotte.Ron was born December 25th 1937 in Carroll, Iowa, the son of Herman and Esther (Bailey) Miller of Lohrville, Iowa.He graduated from Lytton High School in 1956 and attended Iowa State. He worked alongside his father in Lohrville for several years.In 1974 Ron and his family moved to the Cohasset/Grand Rapids area. He was employed by Blandin Paper Company for 25 years until his retirement. He and his wife then retired to Florida.Ron enjoyed snowmobiling, riding his Gold Wing, working on cars, traveling and reading. He loved spending time with his family and friends, also with his dogs.He is survived by his wife Karen, children Mitchell (Deana), Tracy Flinck (David), Colleen, and Joel (Wanda), grandchildren, Daryl Miller, Erin Flinck, Sean Flinck and Karly Tapia.Funeral arrangements are pending.