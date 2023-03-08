Ronald (Ole) Newman, Sr. 1943 - 2023

Ronald (Ole) Newman Sr. 79 of Togo, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Monday, February 27, 2023 in Grand Rapids, MN.
Ole was born in his Grandma Nancy’s home in Grand Rapids, MN on August 25, 1943 to Albert and Stella Newman of Bear Lake. The family later moved to Togo, where Ole was raised. He met his wife Carol Maness of Grand Rapids while visiting his sister Venera Bolduc who lived nearby. His niece Trudy (Verena’s daughter) was a classmate and close friend of Carol’s. He hypnotized her with his brilliant blue eyes and handsome smile, and so began the journey of 55 years together. They were married on October 28, 1967 at St. Joseph’s Church in Grand Rapids, MN. They lived most of their married lives in Togo, and raised their two children Ron and Paula there. Because of his failing health they decided to move into Bigfork where they lived together for the last couple of years, until Ole needed to be moved into long term care. Ole spent his last 11 months at Grand Village, in Grand Rapids.
Ole was a logger for his entire adult life. He worked for local loggers, Art Nelson, Dick Olson Sr., and Schindler Mill all of Togo, before eventually venturing on his own. During the final few years of his firewood business he brought in a partner, Jim Printy then of Side Lake, MN, who became one of his best and dearest friends.
Ole was a true horseman, and enjoyed owning different breeds of horses, including; ponies, saddle horses and his beloved draft horses. Whether he was riding or driving horses, he was happy. His happiest times were attending the fall & spring horse sales with his wife & friends in Princeton, MN. Ole also treasured his time with his family. He thoroughly enjoyed watching NFL football games with his kids, and boxing with his friends. Ole could be found in the woods cutting firewood, driving around in his woods truck, or visiting his friends and having coffee.
Ole loved to make people laugh, and could tell the funniest jokes! He is well known to be quite the story teller. In fact, Ole made his wife and kids laugh right until his final hours.
Ole is preceded in death by his sisters; Veda Mohler (Rich), Venera Bolduc (Gene), Verla Dorrington (Earl), Lorraine Ehlers (Ronald) and brothers; Elwood Newman (Faith), Harold Newman (Berna), Warren Newman ()June), Gary Newman (Lynda), Terrance Newman (Lindie).
Ole is survived by his loving wife Carol (Maness) of 55 years, son Ron (Lana) Hibbing, MN daughter Paula (Wade) Bigfork, MN grandson Brady Newman, granddaughter MacKenzie Newman both of Hibbing, MN, sisters; Dorothy Hagen (Dick), Sheboygan, WI and Kathy Whitlock, Hibbing, MN(Bill). Mother in law, Helen Maness Adams, Cohasset, Sister in laws; Pat Rukavina (Larry) Wabana, MN, Mary Larsen (Gary) Blackduck, MN, Lynda Newman, Elk River, MN, Lindie Newman, Togo, MN and brother in law Gordon Maness (Maria) Millton, NH. Numerous nieces and nephews, and his special great nieces and nephews who he adored; Dallas Gram, Taylor Kalisch, Logan Steel, Lane Newman, Kadin Erickson, Jordan Whitlock.
A funeral is being planned for later in the spring, at Bear River Lutheran Church, Bear River, MN.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald (Ole) as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.