Ronald (Ole) Newman, Sr. 1943 - 2023

Ronald (Ole) Newman Sr. 79 of Togo, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Monday, February 27, 2023 in Grand Rapids, MN.

Ole was born in his Grandma Nancy’s home in Grand Rapids, MN on August 25, 1943 to Albert and Stella Newman of Bear Lake. The family later moved to Togo, where Ole was raised. He met his wife Carol Maness of Grand Rapids while visiting his sister Venera Bolduc who lived nearby. His niece Trudy (Verena’s daughter) was a classmate and close friend of Carol’s. He hypnotized her with his brilliant blue eyes and handsome smile, and so began the journey of 55 years together. They were married on October 28, 1967 at St. Joseph’s Church in Grand Rapids, MN. They lived most of their married lives in Togo, and raised their two children Ron and Paula there. Because of his failing health they decided to move into Bigfork where they lived together for the last couple of years, until Ole needed to be moved into long term care. Ole spent his last 11 months at Grand Village, in Grand Rapids.

