Ronald O. Cuff 1972-2022

Ronald O. Cuff, Jr., age 49, of Marble, MN passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home.
Ronald was born in 1972 to Ronald, Sr. and Marina Cuff in Virginia, MN. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia in 1992 where he excelled at football. Following graduation, he worked various jobs including being a bouncer, cooking, and as a security guard at Fortune Bay Casino. Ronald and Brenda (York) Alger were married on October 22, 2005, bringing together their family of eight.
Ronald was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, and snowmobiling. He had a sarcastic sense of humor and loved playing pranks but was generous and caring to everyone around him. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Ronald will be missed by all who knew him.
Ronald was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; and four uncles. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; mother, Marina Cuff of Virginia; daughters, Katie Alger of Marble, Kayley (Aubrey) Rounsville of Coleraine, MN, Courtney Cuff of Bovey; sons, Skyler (Sabrina) Alger of Bemidji, MN, Jesse (Nicole) York of Grand Rapids, Jeffrey Cuff of Marble; sister, Tammy Cuff of Virginia; brother, Mike Cuff of Virginia; and seven grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in June 2022.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.