Ronald Miller, 80, Grand Rapids, formerly of Bovey, died Friday, May 14, 2021 in The Emeralds, Grand Rapids.
Born November 9, 1940 in Grand Rapids, he was the son of Raymond and Avanell (River) Miller. Ron attended Greenway schools and was a United States Marine Corps Veteran. Ron and Karen Heikkila were married in 1995.
His parents, his wife Karen and siblings, Maita Peterson and Jack Miller preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Minton, Kevin, and Rhonda; stepchildren, Kelly, Karla, and Darrin; and a special friend, Betty Shank.
Graveside Military Honors by the Grand Rapids Honor Guard will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, May 21, 2021 in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.
Arrangements are by Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.