Ronald Lee Schaefer, 81, of Blackduck, Minnesota died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Tender Hearts Assisted Living in Blackduck, Minnesota.
Ronald was born on March 13, 1939 in Grand Rapids, MN to Clifford and Helen (Anderson) Schaefer. He attended Deer River Elementary and High Schools, graduating in 1957. He attended Itasca Community College, Bemidji State University, and graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 1962. He taught Business in McGrath, MN from 1962-65. In the fall of 1965 he moved to Blackduck where he taught Business and was the assistant basketball coach. It was there that he met Linda Wallstrand and they were married in June of 1970. After their marriage Ron pursued a Master’s degree at UND. In 1972 he received a call from Blackduck asking if he was interested in coming back to the high school, so they returned – a move they never regretted. In addition to teaching Ron coached Baseball, Basketball, and assisted with Football. He was also National Honor Society Advisor, Newspaper Advisor, and voted Teacher of the Year. In February of 1973 they became parents of a set of twins, something they were not expecting. Life changed in the Schaefer household and after their birth Ron and Linda concentrated on raising their boys. In 1981 they became owners of Blackduck Floral & Gift and operated it until March of 2006. After the death of his wife Linda, Ron moved to Bemidji to be nearer to his sons and their families. Ron was able to then watch a lot of baseball, football, hockey, curling, and everything else his grandsons were into. Throughout his life Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and talking to everyone.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Helen Schaefer, and his wife Linda.
He is survived by his sons, Paul (Michele) and Brian (Lisa) of Bemidji, MN; 2 grandsons, Collin and Alex of Bemidji, MN; a sister, Barb Gelo of Grand Rapids, MN; and a nephew, Jeff Gelo.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com
A visitation will be held from 4:30-7:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Blackduck, MN. A Funeral will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Cease Family Funeral Home in Blackduck with Rev. Genelle Netland officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackduck.