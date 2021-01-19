Ronald Kegely 1948 - 2021

In memorial of Ronald F. Kegley, the man who loved Minnesota and the great outdoors. A very hard-working man throughout his rewarding life led him to obtain his dream retirement: fishing every day on Lake La Croix. Ron’s journey of life began on February 2 1948 in Joliet, Illinois. His courageous battle with his health issues ended on January 15, 2021. Ron was one of three sons by his parents, Frank and Nancy (nee Alstott). His brothers, Donald and Kenneth Kegley, preceded Ron to heaven as did their parents. Also waiting at Heaven’s gate are Ron’s two sons, Douglas and Daniel Kegley, along with his nephew Jeff Kegley.
Ron was born and raised in Joliet, Illinois but spent most of his leisure time and the entirety of his retirement in Minnesota. Many a local and distant fisherman had their fond memories fishing with Ron. Ron served actively in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from June 1969 - June 1970. He retired from LaSalle Nuclear Station in Seneca, Illinois after 30 years of service. Ron began his relationship with Linda Mankus in 1989 where they worked at LaSalle Nuclear Station together. They officially moved to Big Fork, Minnesota in 2006, where Ron lived out his dream at the cabin. Ron and Linda Mankus married on October 3 , 2020 but have spent numerous years by each other’s side prior to the wedding.
Ron is survived by his two daughters Ronda Kubinski (Bill Kubinski), grandkids Nicole and Allen Kubinski, Daughter Sandy McCaughn with grandkids Steven and Jessica McCaughn. Also surviving are two nephews David and Scott Kegley.
He is also survived by Linda Mankus and his stepdaughters Felisa Leach (nee Fabris) (Richard Leach II), granddaughters Alexis Leach and Samantha Leach. Mary Mankus and grandkids Morgan Mankus-Rieuf and Tjay. Also his dear childhood friend John Tonelli from Plainfield IL, as well as a man who was like a son to him Matt News from Bigfork. In lieu of gifts, memorials may be sent to Bigfork Minnesota hospital in Ron’s name.
