Ronald J. Glaser, age 79, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his family home in Warba.
Ron was born and raised in Grand Rapids, MN to John and Sylvia Glaser. After graduating from Bemidji State University, Ron joined the Army. Then worked as a police officer and Alaska State Trooper in rural Alaska before becoming involved with security for the Trans Alaska Pipeline on the North Slope. He loved spending time outdoors and spent most of his time between Minnesota and Alaska. Ron was an avid fisherman, hunter, and photographer.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother John Glaser, and sister Catherine Figgins. He is survived by brother-in-law, W.F. Figgins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Per Ron’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. Ron’s cremains will be returned, by his fishing partners, to his cabin at the headwaters of the Yukon River in Yukon Territory, Canada.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.