Ronald J. Gibeau 1926-2021

Ronald J. Gibeau, age 94, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Grand Village in Grand Rapids, MN.
Ronald Joseph Gibeau was born in 1926 in Oklee, Minnesota to Edmond and Antoinette Gibeau. He was a 1944 graduate of Oklee High School. Ronald served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955, and then worked in Milwaukee, Wisconsin until his retirement. He married Marlon in March of 1998 and the couple moved to Grand Rapids in 2001 and have lived there ever since. They spent thirteen enjoyable winters in south Texas to escape the cold. Ronald was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Margaret Keaveny.
He is survived by his wife of almost 23 years, Marlon Gibeau of Grand Rapids, Minnesota; step-daughters, Linda Gibeau of Austin, Minnesota, Lynne (Peter Thelen) Gibeau of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Jacqueline Gibeau of Brooklyn, Wisconsin; sister, Madonna Welter of Bemidji, Minnesota; eight step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; nieces, Diane Rizland, Patty (Steve) Boutell, and Nancy (Mike Balmer); and nephew, William (Karen) Welter.
A memorial service honoring Ronald will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, with Father Blake Rozier officiating. Ronald will be laid to rest at St. Francis-Xavier Cemetery in Oklee, Minnesota at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. Joseph’s Catholic School or Second Harvest Food Bank.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.