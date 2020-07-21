Roland “Bud” Glenn Esler, age 93, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 with his family by his side.
Bud was born in 1927 to Glenn and Marie Esler in St. Cloud, MN. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After the service he went to work for Eddie Bread Company and then worked for Davis Oil Company retiring after 27 years.
Bud was an avid hunter and fisherman who also loved snowmobiling, traveling, and going to the hunting shack in Big Falls with his boys. Family was everything to Bud and he will Forever be the Wagonmaster!
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Nova Newton Esler; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen, and Glen Aufderhar; granddaughter, Diana Esler; son-in-law, Gary Topper; and daughter-in-law, Dorothy Pellersels Esler.
Bud is survived by his six children, Pamela Topper of Pengilly, MN, Randy (Lisa) Esler of Grand Rapids, MN, Douglas (Jean) Esler of Grand Rapids, MN, Keith (Jackie) Esler of Warba, MN, Kerry (Loretta) Esler of Grand Rapids, MN and Mark (Dee) Esler of International Falls, MN; two brothers, James (Gerri) Esler of Roseville, MN and Gary (Sue) Esler of Hastings, MN; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
A Celebration of Bud’s life will be Saturday, August 8th from 1:00 to 4:00pm at Kerry Esler’s home.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.