Roland A. “Bud” Borchert, age 95, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Aftenro Home, in Duluth, MN.

Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Roland Borchert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you