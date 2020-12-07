Roger Roy Nelson Jr. 1958 - 2020

Roger Roy Nelson Jr., age 62, of Cohasset, MN went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2020.
Roger was born to Roger and Rose Nelson on December 2, 1958 in Grand Rapids, MN. Roger graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1977 and went on to attend Hibbing Vocational Technical Institution graduating in 1980 as a pipefitter welder. Roger spent many years working at Blandin Paper Company and then later working for the Local 589.
Roger was a loving husband, father, and friend. He had a great love for the outdoors and all things hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and was a long-time member of Grace Bible Chapel. He will be great missed by all.
He was preceeded in death by father, Roger Nelson Sr and grandson, Mason Swiers.
Roger is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kim; mother, Rose Nelson; children, Nicole (Jake) Swiers, Katie (Matt) Simmons, Lauren Nelson, Zach Nelson, Logan Nelson, Jacob (Lizzie) Nelson, Caden Nelson; sisters, Sue (David) Peterson, Nancy (Ron) Campbell; brother, Ron Nelson; 14 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.