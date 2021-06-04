Roger L. Seibert 1940 - 2021

Roger L. Seibert, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Friday, May 28, 2021 at his home.
Roger was born in 1940 to Merle and Erna (Klebaum) Seibert in Cando, ND. He attended and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1958 and entered the United States Air Force in 1960, receiving an honorable discharge. He returned to Grand Rapids in 1968 and worked as a fork lift/heavy equipment operator for Blandin Paper Mill. Roger was united marriage on October 15, 1960 to Ruth Marie Jokinen in Trout Lake, MN.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, David; brother, Eugene; and granddaughter, Kristy Marie.
Roger is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth; daughters, Teresa (Kevin) Mosier of Duluth, MN, Debra Seibert of Grand Rapids, MN, Brenda (Greg) Kessler of Brule, WI; brothers, Richard Seibert, Bruce Seibert; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; pet dog, “Toady Girl”; and several other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 1 PM until the 2 PM Memorial Service at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Mary Shideler officiating. Military Honors presented by Grand Rapids Area Veterans.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.