Roger E. Byers 1957-2021

Roger E. Byers, age 64, of Bovey, MN passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Roger was born in 1957 to Earl and Hilda (Cornelius) Byers in Grand Rapids, MN. Roger graduated from Grand Rapids High School and was employed with Deer River Hired Hands and MDI for many years. Following his retirement, Roger enjoyed attending a variety of programs and activities at Itasca Life Options.
Roger enjoyed fishing, traveling to Alaska, gardening and being outside, going to thrift stores and garage sales, watching old westerns, and eating at Country Kitchen in Grand Rapids.
He is preceded in death by his father, Earl.
Roger is survived by his mother, Hilda of Deer River, MN; sisters, Kathy (Mitchell) Hammock of Huffman, TX and Bonnie (William) Carpenter of Grand Rapids, MN; and brother, Carl (Debi) Byers of Grand Rapids, MN; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A private family service was held at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.