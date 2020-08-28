Roger Dean Olds, age 52, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Roger was born July 2, 1968 in Grand Rapids, MN. Roger graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1986. He was employed at Jack’s Amoco and MN Star. Roger enjoyed playing guitar with his band and friends, He was a talented, self-taught musician of 35 years. He spent his past five years building model ships of the finest details. He is loved and missed.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Flower-Olds of Grand Rapids, MN; father, Walter Olds of Cohasset, MN; brothers, Mike and Jeff Olds. Roger was loved by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends, and his beloved dog, Uki.
The family extends an open invitation from 12:00-6:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 to stop by Mary’s house, 818 2nd Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MN, to share your best memories, condolences, and view Roger’s artwork.
