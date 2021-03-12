Roger Bernal Erickson 1972-2021

Roger Bernal Erickson, age 48 of Grand Rapids, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at his home after a short battle with cancer.
Roger was born in 1972 to Roger and Joyce Erickson in Grand Rapids, MN. They lived for a short time in Montana, but eventually came back to Deer River and Grand Rapids area where he lived most of his life until his death.
Roger married Melissa Tomberlin on March 11, 2010 in Grand Rapid. Together they raised 2 daughters, Hailey and Madison. He loved taking Melissa and the girls on trips to Montana and Arizona to see and spend time with his extended family. Roger was an avid hunter and fisherman with a great love of the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, having bonfires, archery, four wheeling, target shooting, collecting knives and fishing gear. Roger’s nieces and nephews loved spending time with him, and he always enjoyed having them around.
Roger had a lot of friends who he spent a lot of time with. Shortly before his death, he was able to fulfill his dying wish and spend the weekend with close friends on Red Lake ice fishing. He was a very generous man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He was always willing to help his friends and neighbors and his family meant everything to him Roger will be greatly missed by his wife, daughters, and around the community.
Preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Johnson; father, Roger Erickson; and maternal grandparents, Evelyn and Donnie McNeil.
Roger is survived by his wife of 11 years, Melissa; daughters, Hailey and Madison; sister, Dawn (Jimmy) Carr of Hibbing; stepdad, Ron Johnson of Deer River; stepmom, Diane of Tucson, AZ; step-grandmother, Sis Johnson; nephews, Jamison and Alec; nieces, Ryleigh and Aubree; in-laws, Steve and Kim Tomberlin of Grand Rapids; sister-in-law, Stephanie (Tony) Alzen of Grand Rapids; and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.