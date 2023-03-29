Roger Allan Maki 1952-2023

Roger Allan Maki, age 71, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Lodge at Grand Village following open-heart surgery.
Roger was born in 1952 to Allan and Peggy Maki in Littlefork, MN. He graduated from Anoka High School in 1971. Roger joined the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, Roger lived in Arizona and the Twin Cities before returning to Grand Rapids. Roger was employed with Blandin Paper Co. and later as a carpenter. Roger married Donna Lundin on December 18, 1999 in Grand Rapids.
Roger was a member of the V.F.W. Post 1720, Disabled American Veterans, and Loyal Order of the Moose, all of Grand Rapids, MN.
Roger loved spending time with his grandchildren and keeping busy.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom (Traci) Maki.
Roger is survived by his wife, Donna Maki; daughters, Dawn (Jason) Jolicoeur, and Amanda (Jeff) Jones; son, Matt (Sara) Lundin; sister, Rita (Teddy) Maki-Roehl; grandchildren: Nealee, Brayden, Josephine, Jackson, Summer, Isabella, Naethan, and Kruz; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of Roger’s life on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the V.F.W. Post 1720 in Grand Rapids, MN with military honors and a time of sharing beginning at 1:00 PM with a visitation and luncheon to follow until 3:00 PM.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.