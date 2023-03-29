Roger Allan Maki 1952-2023

Roger Allan Maki, age 71, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Lodge at Grand Village following open-heart surgery.

Roger was born in 1952 to Allan and Peggy Maki in Littlefork, MN. He graduated from Anoka High School in 1971. Roger joined the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, Roger lived in Arizona and the Twin Cities before returning to Grand Rapids. Roger was employed with Blandin Paper Co. and later as a carpenter. Roger married Donna Lundin on December 18, 1999 in Grand Rapids.

