Rodney W. Jackson, age 75, of Blackberry Township, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his home.
Rodney Walker Jackson was born February 5, 1945, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, to Walker and Catherine (Schlader) Jackson. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School and then moved to California where he worked in a lumber yard. Upon returning to Minnesota, he spent nine years working in the mines before taking a job at Rajala Lumber Company where he eventually retired in 2010. Rodney was a man that enjoyed working on anything and everything. He spent the majority of his life on the farm and was an avid outdoorsman. He spent his time gardening, deer hunting, and fishing. His special dog companion, Paco, was always at his side. He was a family man who was known for checking in on his sons numerous times a day. What Rodney cherished most in life was time spent with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren. Rodney was a hardworking man who will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Rodney is survived by sons; Duane Jackson, Rodney “Mike” (Melissa) Jackson, Corrie (Stacy) Stevens, and Josh (Jenna) Jackson, all of Grand Rapids, his daughters; Jody (Bill) Conrad of Sacramento, CA, and Melissa Jackson of Hanford, CA, 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sisters; Doris Manella of Grand Rapids, Laura (Dick) Hughes of Chico, CA, and Kathy Bartick of Deer River.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Virginia Jackson, and a daughter-in-law, Lori Ann Jackson.
