Rodney Dean Dunnell 1946-2022

Rodney Dean Dunnell, 75, Deer River, died on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in Grand Rapids.
He was born to Donald and Lorene (Morse) Dunnell on Dec. 20, 1946 in Denver, CO, then was raised and attended school near Two Harbors, MN until moving to Northome, where he graduated from high school. He married Loretta Shull on Nov. 30, 1963. They raised their sons in Grand Rapids, then later moved to Deer River. He had many great adventures during his trucking career with JHT, Inc and Wille Transport in Cohasset, where he retired.
Rodney was always close to his family and they played a very important role in his life. He loved sports, especially hunting, fishing, watching the Vikings and his son’s or grandchildren’s events.
Preceding him in death were his parents and wife Loretta.
He is survived by his sons, Robert (Vicki), Jeffery, Craig (Kasey) and Jason (Jaime); grandchildren, Emily (Steven) Herschbach, Benjamin, Jacksen, Zachary, Ryan, Eva and Nicholas Dunnell, Hannah (Shawn) Benson and Levi Ross; great-grandchildren Madelyn and Jacob Herschbach and Christopher Benson; brothers, Gary and David (Nancy); sisters, Karen Panchot and Michele (Larry) Shull; many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of Rodney’s life on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3:00 p.m. at The Vet’s Club, Deer River.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.