Rodney Dean Dunnell 1946-2022

Rodney Dean Dunnell, 75, Deer River, died on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in Grand Rapids.

He was born to Donald and Lorene (Morse) Dunnell on Dec. 20, 1946 in Denver, CO, then was raised and attended school near Two Harbors, MN until moving to Northome, where he graduated from high school. He married Loretta Shull on Nov. 30, 1963. They raised their sons in Grand Rapids, then later moved to Deer River. He had many great adventures during his trucking career with JHT, Inc and Wille Transport in Cohasset, where he retired.

Tags

Recommended for you