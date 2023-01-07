Rodney Adams Cleveland 1931-2022

Rodney Adams Cleveland, age 91, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully with family by his side December 24, 2022. He was born in Deer River, Minnesota on July 24, 1931 to Edwin and Lena (Adams) Cleveland.
Rod graduated from Deer River High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After serving 4 years, he returned to Talmoon, MN where he met Shirley Ann Probst, the woman he would share the rest of his life with. They were united in marriage on September 21, 1957 and made their home in Grand Rapids, MN. Rod and Shirley were quite a team, raising 4 sons and a daughter in a home filled with love and support for one another. During their 65 years of marriage, Rod spent 36 of those years working for Blandin Paper Company. In 1992 Rod retired and they hit the road. They enjoyed fall and spring in Branson, MO, and warm winters in Arizona. When not traveling you could find Rod at grandchildren’s activities, fishing in Canada with “the Cleveland Clan”, or jeepin’ through the woods. He will be forever remembered as a kind and loving man with an amazing sense of humor, who always put his family first.
Rod is preceded in death by his parents Edwin (Burney) and Lena Cleveland; infant son Stuart; his sisters Bertha and Luella; and brothers, Donald and Edwin. Rod is survived by his wife Shirley; his sons Allan (Carol Ann) Cleveland of Menahga, MN; Todd (Amy) Cleveland of Elcho, WI; Randy (Shelby) Cleveland of Cohasset, MN; Jon (Elisha) Cleveland of Grand Rapids, MN; and daughter Kim (Tim) Dumm of Grand Rapids, MN. He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren, Erica (Patrick), Megan (Brady), Tarah, Nate, Ryan (Christine), Mackenzie, Ashton, Michaela, Leah, Korbin, Katie, Jared, Jack, Casey, and Grant. He also has 5 great-grandchildren, Emmett, Charlotte, Cole, Graasyn, and Soryn.
Rod’s last gift to us was to donate his body to the University of Minnesota for medical research through the Anatomy Bequest Program.
A celebration of Rod’s life will take place in the summer of 2023.
To plant a tree in memory of Rodney 1931-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.