Roberta “Bobbie” Sonaglia, age 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at her home in Grand Rapids, Minnesota with her husband by her side.
Roberta Ann Stenglein was born in 1941 to Robert and Gwen Stenglein in Hibbing, Minnesota. She was a 1960 graduate of Hibbing High School. After school, she was united in marriage to Mario “Mickey” Sonaglia in 1961, and the couple moved to Grand Rapids in 1965. Bobbie worked at Grand Rapids State Bank and Norwest Bank for many years. She enjoyed reading and spending time at the lake. Bobbie will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gwen Stenglein.
Bobbie is survived by her husband, Mario “Mickey” Sonaglia of Grand Rapids; sons, Michael (Anita) Sonaglia of Hill City and Mark (Mary) Sonaglia of Ham Lake; sister, Sally (Tom) Gaige of Hibbing; brother, Richard Stenglein of Hibbing, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Jordan (Grant) Roy of Forest Lake, Dante Sonaglia of Texas, Sam and Gabi Sonaglia of Ham Lake; and two great-grandchildren.
Per Bobbie’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local humane society or other charity of your choice.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.