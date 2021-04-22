Robert William Donnelly 1927 - 2021

Robert William Donnelly, age 93, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021 in Deer River, Minn. He was born June 25, 1927 in Minneapolis, Minn.
Robert is preceded in death by his mother and father, Margaret and Edward Donnelly; sister Lorraine Kinsman; his loving wife of 66 years, Joyce Donnelly; and daughter-in-law Renee Donnelly.
He is survived by his daughter, Denice (Paul) Cousineau; son, William (Kathy) Donnelly; son, David (finance Linda Betley) Donnelly; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date at the Donnelly Cemetery in Bowstring, Minn.
The family of Robert Donnelly wants to thank the staff at Homestead Nursing Home, for the last 2 1/2 years, for the loving care of our father.