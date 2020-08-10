Robert W. Welch, 97 rural Nashwauk died on Friday, August 7, 2020 in his home.
Born on May 25, 1923 in Fennville, MI, he was the son of Wallace and Eva (Haag) Welch. He was a machinist for Western tool and had been a resident of Nashwauk for over 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and living in Minnesota.
Survivors include one son: Richard (Lila) Welch of Nashwauk, MN, 3 Grandchildren, 5 Great-grandchildren and 3 Great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Wilma in 2005.
There will be private family graveside services.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
