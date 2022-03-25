Robert W. Firman 1954-2022

Robert “Bob” W. Firman, age 67, of Deer River, MN, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN, after a long battle with lymphoma.
Bob was born in Grand Rapids, MN to Sylvan and Johanna (Salo) Firman in 1954. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School. After high school, he worked at the Shell Station where he made many lifelong friends. Bob worked for chief products and then spent 30+ years with Itasca County as an equipment operator until his retirement. After retiring, Bob picked up a part-time job at Rapids Roof Truss which he enjoyed keeping him busy. Bob eventually fully retired to spend more time with his family. He enjoyed working on vehicles; the older the better. Bob also enjoyed gardening, making maple syrup, and having long conversations with friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Firman.
He is survived by his sons, Justin (Lisa) Firman of Grand Rapids, MN, Jesse Firman of Grand Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Hunter and Maggie Firman; brothers, Dick (Sally) Firman of Lodi, CA; Dave (Kris) of Grand Rapids, MN; sister, Sue (Gary) of Babbitt, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Patrick Lovejoy will officate.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.