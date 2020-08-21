Sgt/Maj Robert W (Bob) Strand of Herreid SD passed away on August 8, 2020.
Bob was born on August 7, 1942 to his parents Everett and Betty Strand, formerly from Grand Rapids.
Bob was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the US Army for 30 years.
Bob married Alanna M Dahlgren of Grand Rapids on April 11, 1964. Together they raised two children.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years in 2018; both of his parents and his younger brother James E Strand
Bob is survived by his daughter Dena (Tim) Strand and son Brad (Amy Althauser); Grandchildren Marcus (Misty) Iverson and Camryn Althauser; Great-grandchildren Jesslyn and Zoey Iverson; Sister Susan (Mac) McMahan
Private family committal services for both Alanna and Robert will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Black Hills National Cemetery, with military honors taking place for Robert.
Arrangements and memorials - kinkadefunerals.com