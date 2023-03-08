Robert Vekich Jr, age 83, of Bovey, Minnesota, was born on February 13, 1940. He died peacefully on March 7, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Vekich Sr. and Mary Vekich, his brothers Nick and Duke Marjanovich and a sister, Darlene (Tam) Grooms.
Bob, the most loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce (Koivisto) Vekich. His sons, Jeff (Lisa), Derek (Angie), and Mike (Julie) Vekich. Grandchildren, Maggie, Libby, Mitchell, Claire, Ellie, Thomas, and Cecelia Vekich. He is also survived by his three sisters, Delores Peluso, Honey (Mary) Peluf, and Elaine Flatley and many nieces and nephews.
Bob served in the Armed Forces and was stationed in Alaska. Bob retired from Blandin Paper Company after 33 years of employment. He also served on the Bovey Fire department for 20 years.
Bob had the personality and natural charisma to make friends no matter the situation. His laugh was infectious to everyone around him. His cell phone ringtone was very well known in the area. All of Bob’s spare time was spent outdoors hunting with family and meeting up with his coffee club at various local establishments, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Bob’s pride and joy was his family and the time he could spend with them participating in activities at the cabin or hunting shack.
Funeral services for Bob are at Mary Immaculate Church in Coleraine on Friday, March 10.