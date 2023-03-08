Robert Vekich Jr, age 83, of Bovey, Minnesota, was born on February 13, 1940. He died peacefully on March 7, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Vekich Sr. and Mary Vekich, his brothers Nick and Duke Marjanovich and a sister, Darlene (Tam) Grooms.

Bob, the most loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce (Koivisto) Vekich. His sons, Jeff (Lisa), Derek (Angie), and Mike (Julie) Vekich. Grandchildren, Maggie, Libby, Mitchell, Claire, Ellie, Thomas, and Cecelia Vekich. He is also survived by his three sisters, Delores Peluso, Honey (Mary) Peluf, and Elaine Flatley and many nieces and nephews.

