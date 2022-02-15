Robert Serfling Jr.

Robert (Robbie) Serfling Jr. from Buffalo Mn. passed away on February 5th 2022 at the VA hospital in Minneapolis.
He was born in Grand Rapids and raised in Deer River where he graduated from high school. He spent 25 years in the U.S. Navy, having been stationed at various locations including Hawaii and California. For the majority of his service, he was stationed at NAS Whidbey in Washington state where he raised 3 kids and was a constant fixture in the community as a youth baseball and basketball coach. It was in Washington where he retired from the US Navy and started a second career with the United States Postal Service, which he continued upon moving back to Minnesota. Robert resided in Buffalo MN at the time of his passing.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the Church
Service: Saturday, February 19, 2022 11:00 A.M. Bethany Lutheran Church Deer River, MN with a luncheon to follow at the Deer River Vets Club.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his beloved dog Harmon
He is survived by 3 children Robbie, Lenny, Shawna and one granddaughter, Sawyer, Mother Sharon Serfling, Siblings Ronnie Serfling, Lonnie (Kathy) Serfling, Jannie (Lonnie) Boyer, Ricky (Jill) Serfling, Bobbi Jo (Bruce) Hemphill, Ellen (Bob) Tubbs
Preceded in death by Father Robert Serfling Sr. Wife Marlene Serfling, Sister Ramona Serfling, Beloved dog Harmon
Burial and honor guard service will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling!
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
