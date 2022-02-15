Robert Serfling Jr.

Robert (Robbie) Serfling Jr. from Buffalo Mn. passed away on February 5th 2022 at the VA hospital in Minneapolis. 

He was born in Grand Rapids and raised in Deer River where he graduated from high school. He spent 25 years in  the U.S. Navy, having been stationed at various locations including Hawaii and California. For the majority of his service,  he was stationed at NAS Whidbey in Washington state where he raised 3 kids and was a constant fixture in the community  as a youth baseball and basketball coach. It was in Washington where he retired from the US Navy and started a second  career with the United States Postal Service, which he continued upon moving back to Minnesota. Robert resided in Buffalo MN  at the time of his passing.

Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the Church

Service: Saturday, February 19, 2022 11:00 A.M. Bethany Lutheran Church Deer River, MN with a luncheon to follow at the Deer River Vets Club. 

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his beloved dog Harmon 

He is survived by 3 children Robbie, Lenny, Shawna and one granddaughter, Sawyer,  Mother Sharon Serfling, Siblings Ronnie Serfling, Lonnie (Kathy) Serfling, Jannie (Lonnie) Boyer, Ricky (Jill) Serfling, Bobbi Jo (Bruce) Hemphill, Ellen (Bob) Tubbs 

Preceded in death by  Father Robert Serfling Sr. Wife Marlene Serfling, Sister Ramona Serfling, Beloved dog Harmon

Burial and honor guard service will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling!

ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.

