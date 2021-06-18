Robert S. “Bob” Deuchar of Bloomington, MN, age 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was raised in Grand Rapids, MN and graduated from Central High School. Bob was preceded in death by his mother; Elsie (Melius) and father; Ernest Deuchar and his brother; David James Deuchar. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 52 years; Josefa “Pepi”, his daughter; Teresa (David) Harris, son; David (Leah) Deuchar, grandchildren; Tiara (Matt) Elg, Anthony Deuchar, Elena Deuchar, David Harris Jr. and great-grandchildren; McKenzie Elg and Nolan Elg who affectionately referred to Bob as, “Papa.” Please join us for a celebration of life at the Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel – Richfield, MN, 6527 Portland Ave S, Richfield, MN 55423, on Saturday, July 17, 2021 - Visitation at 1PM, Service at 2PM.
