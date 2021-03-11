Robert Paul Klepel 1969 –2021

Robert Paul Klepel, age 52, of Grand Rapids, MN peacefully went to heaven where he received his angel wings on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He died in his sleep at his son’s home in Crosby, MN.
Bob was born to Walter and Wanda (Olson) Klepel on January 15, 1969, the second of three children. He was born at St. Barnabas Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. He moved with his parents and sisters to Grand Rapids in 1979 and graduated from Grand Rapids Senior high in 1988. He earned a degree in autobody from Brainerd Technical College, Brainerd, MN.
Bob was united in marriage to Jeanne Wohlsdorf on June 27, 1992 but later divorced. His family was his whole world, especially his son, Mathew. He was a man with great faith and it showed through his love of others. He even expressed it with tattoos. Bob loved getting tattoos and ending up with 12. He had lot of interest in anything having to do with cars, trucks, and semi-trucks. He loved assembling plastic model kits with his dad and would even paint the small parts. He had developed a nice collection of models. He could even be seen at car and truck shows with his dad and later this son. If there was a car show on, he would be found watching it and he also loved car and truck magazines. He was a huge fan of professional wrestling.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Elmer (Dorothy) Olson; and paternal grandparents, Herman (Sopie) Klepel; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He leaves behind to cherish his amazing life, his son, Mathew (Angie Paulson) of Crosby, MN; two sisters, Roxann (Rick) Dressel, and Pamela Klepel of Grand Rapids, MN; granddaughter, Talia Paulson; one uncle, Eldon (Joyce) Olson of Apple Valley, MN; one aunt, Beth (Susan) Olson of Hoviland, MN; plus numerous cousins. Bob’s big heart will also be missed by one dog, Jack, and two cats, Dawn and Bentley.
A Celebration of Bob’s short but amazing life will be held at his childhood home, 2729 Audrey Lane, Grand Rapids, MN on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2 PM. The family is asking that those who attend bring a blown-up balloon with a message written on it, as they will be released following the service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.