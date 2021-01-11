Robert Melvin Wendt 1939 - 2021

Robert Melvin Wendt, age 81, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Robert was born in 1939 to Melvin and Christine (Johansen) Wendt in Waseca, MN. He graduated from Waseca Central High School in 1957. Robert enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country from 1957-1961 and was the recipient of the Navy Commendation Ribbon with a medal pendant for saving two shipmates from drowning. After his discharge, he was employed with the Chrysler Corporation until his retirement in 2001. Robert and Kathleen Kauti were united in marriage on July 14, 1979. Robert loved fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he adored.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Myron Wendt; and son-in-law, Randy Motejeck.
Robert is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathleen; children, David Wendt, Cindy Motejeck, Jody (Ken) Hilgert, Jill (Bob) Brink, Kari (Doug) Jensen, Christian (Carol) Wendt; nine grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
At Robert’s request, no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
