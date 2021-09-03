Robert L. “Bob” Bymark 1935 - 2021

Robert L. “Bob” Bymark, age 85, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Bob was born November 25, 1935, in Grand Rapids, Minn. He was a lifelong resident who graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1954. Bob served in the U.S. Marine Corp, both domestically and overseas. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Minnesota and earned a degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Bob worked at Blandin Paper Company for 30 years, retiring as the Assistant Controller. Bob had a wide variety of interests ranging from hockey to working on cars to fixing anything that needed fixing. He was one of the first youth players in the early days of local hockey. His passion led him to play throughout his life, including high school (GRHS), military/semi-pro (Marines, Pasadena Maple Leafs), college (UMD Gulldogs), and semi-pro with the Grand Rapids Bruins. Bob also coached little league hockey for many years.
Bob married Joan Scharnott on June 10, 1961, in Duluth, Minn. They were married for over 60 years during which time they were busy raising four daughters. After reitrement, Bob and Joan enjoyed traveling spending time with their children.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents John William Bymark and Phyllis (royal) Bymark and his two brothers, John (Merle) Bymark and Gary (Jane) Bymark. Survived and missed by his wife Joan and children Lori Bymark, Renee (Brad Gallop) Bymakr, Tani (Robert Stott) Bymark, Dyan (Jerrod Stark) Bymark; grandchildren Kelsey Bymark, Kade Tix, Syenna Stark, Sydnee Stark; great gradson Tripp Bymark, and many relatives and life-long friends.
Visitation will take place Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 10 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, Minn. With Father Blake Rozier officiating. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors.
Memorials are requested to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Itasca County, Chapter 13.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minn. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.