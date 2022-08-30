Robert J. Schonthaler 1928-2022

Robert J. Schonthaler, age 94, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Robert was born in 1928 to Joseph and Lillian (Dolezal) Schonthaler in Blue Island, IL. The family moved to St. Paul, MN when Bob was a child. After high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Army. Bob and Janette Kisslinger were united in marriage on June 28, 1952, and together raised their four children. Bob worked as a lithographer for the American Can Company in the Twin Cities until they moved to upstate New York in 1977. In 1981, Bob and Jan moved to Chicago and then in 1983, they settled in Grand Rapids, MN. Bob remained in Grand Rapids after Jan passed away in 1994 and in 2001, Bob married Geraldine “Gerry” Drewes at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids. Bob moved to Andover, MN after Gerry’s passing to be closer to his family.

