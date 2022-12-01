Robert J. Elkington Jr. 1955-2022

Robert J. Elkington Jr. of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on November 20th, 2022 at the age of 67.
Robert, Bob, Bobby, and Pub, as he was known, was born to Robert J. Elkington Sr. and Dorothy Elkington in 1955 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. After graduating from Grand Rapids High School, he went on to attend Northwestern Electronics Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1979 at the age of 24 he met the love of his life, Laura Durand, through a friend. Laura and Bob married on July 26, 1980, and went on to have three wonderful children, Jessamine, Luke and Charlie. He then began a long career in the elevator industry for 35 years, first as a repairman and then as a superintendent. Bob truly enjoyed his work and the many co-workers with whom he formed lasting lifetime friendships. Bob and Laura raised their family in Elk River, Minnesota, but eventually bought a cabin on Pokegama Lake. They spent many summers enjoying cabin life with their kids, family, friends and neighbors. Many beautiful memories were made. When Bob retired in 2019, he and Laura started planning their retirement on Pokegama Lake where they moved in January of 2022. Bob loved nothing more than spending time with Laura, Jessamine, Luke and Charlie and any friends or family that could fit on their boat, beach or deck.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Elkington Sr. He is survived by his wife Laura J. Elkington, his mother, Dorothy Elkington and his children, Jessamine, Albany, MN, Luke (Jacqlyn) Clermont, FL and Charlie, Maple Grove, MN; his siblings Bill (Betty), Brian (Jane), Beth (Keith), Leann (David) and Mindy (Jon); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 10th, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Rapids Brewing Company (214 N Pokegama Ave. Grand Rapids, MN)
To plant a tree in memory of Robert J. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.