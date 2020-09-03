Robert “Howie” Howendobler, age 79, of Remer, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Bob was born in 1940 to Glenwood and Gertrude Howendobler in Havre, MT, where he grew up. Bob especially loved staying and working at his uncle and aunt’s farm, after losing his mom at the age of 12. His brother, Jim, became his closest friend and they shared many good times together. Bob joined the National Guard when he was still in high school. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy, where he served on the nuclear submarines the USS John Marshall and the USS Trigger.
After moving to Minnesota, he fell in love with fishing the Minnesota lakes. Walleye and crappie were his favorites and he spent many hours on Leech Lake. Bob was employed at Boswell (MP&L) for over 30 years. He enjoyed going to work and the people he worked with. Heart problems forced him to early retirement.
After retirement Bob could be found fishing, both summer and winter, making jigs for fishing, candle holders out of birch wood, and coat racks. He also loved hunting, camping, and caring for his yard.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and beloved sister-in-law, Betty Howendobler. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, June; sons, Robert Jr. and John of Great Falls, MT; daughter, Marylee Ivancich of Ely, MN; step children, Kelly (Brenda) Morris of Cohasset, MN, Jeffrey (Jenny) Morris of Deer River, MN, and Nancy (Kevin) Skalla of Willmar, MN; beloved brother, Jim; niece, Jamie (Shane) Christianson; nephew Troy, all of Havre, MT; lots of grandchildren and a few great grandchildren.
He was a proud sponsor of the Wounded Warrior Project and memorials are being used to sponsor new members of the Duluth Warriors Hockey Club, an affiliation with the Military.
The Remembrance Ceremony in Bob’s honor can be seen at https://youtu.be/2eMO4eYS4Zk
