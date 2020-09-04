Robert H. Plate, 81, of Deer River, MN was surrounded by loving family when he went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Deer River, MN.
Bob was born in Corry, Pennsylvania to Robert S. Plate and M. Evelyn Plate on May 20th, 1939. His family later moved to South Greensburg, PA where he grew up being the second of seven children, two girls and five brothers.
In 1957 he joined the US Airforce and was stationed at Wurtsmith AFB in Oscoda, Michigan where he met Ruth Chisholm. He and Ruth were married on July 16, 1960 and after being discharged from the Airforce in 1961 they moved to St. Paul, MN.
Bob went to work at Univac until he decided to get a B.S degree in Elementary Education and begin his teaching career. In 1973 Bob heard the Lord calling him into ministry so he enrolled at Bethel Seminary and after two years joined Daystar Ministries. After Daystar, Bob took a teaching position at the new Christian school at New Life Baptist Church in Woodbury, MN. He went on to pastor churches in Northome, MN and Deer River, MN. In 1985 he moved to Killeen, Texas where he taught school for a number of years and eventually became the school Campus Technologist.
In 2005 Bob retired and he and Ruth returned to Deer River, MN where he lived until his death.
Bob is preceded in death by his father Robert S. Plate, his mother M. Evelyn Plate, and his brother Lawrence Allen Plate.
Bob is survived by his wife, Ruth Plate, his son Bill (Krys) Plate, daughter Karen (Thomas) Fedorko, sisters Peggy (Don) Smith and Sue (David) Biddle, brothers, Glenn (Madeline) Plate, Monte (Kim) Plate, and Douglas (Dawn) Plate, grandchildren Alexander (Lyndsey) Fedorko, Chelsi (Charles) Plate/Huju, Benjamin (Tara) Fedorko, Jessica Jones (Fedorko), Kaleb Plate, Elizabeth Fedorko, Talitha (Evan) Plate/Mostad, Rebecca (Joshua) Fedorko/Craig, Joshua Fedorko and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Samaritan’s Purse at samaritanspurse.org.
Memorial services will be held at 4 pm Sunday, September 6th at Grand Rapids Alliance Church. Arrangements are being provided by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River, MN.