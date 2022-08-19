Robert H. Latvala 1927-2022

Robert H. Latvala, age 95, formerly of Nashwauk, MN passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Robert was born in 1927 to Charles and Lydia (Aho) Latvala in Nashwauk, MN where he grew up and attended school, graduating in 1945. Robert enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1945-1947. Robert was united in marriage to Mary Jane Mansur on June 30, 1951, at the Methodist Church in Elk River. After his discharge from the Army, Robert began working in his father’s logging camps and then went into business with his brother, Richard, in logging and sawmill operations, Latvala Bros. Robert was part owner and builder of Stadium Lanes Bowling Alley, A&W Root Beer Stand in Nashwauk, and Nashwauk Wood Industries. He was also part owner of the Keewatin First National Bank.
Robert’s passion was being in the woods where he was either harvesting or planting trees. He was a true definition of a tree farmer. Robert was a member of Nashwauk Lutheran Church, the Masonic Lodge 331 - Lodge of Perfection/Scottish Rite AAD Temple, the American Legion, Habitat for Humanity, Minnesota Timber Producers, and Associate Contract Loggers. He also played an integral part of establishing the Nashwauk Endowment Fund, Nashwauk Area Youth, and Nashwauk Community Volunteers. Robert was also Itasca County Senior of the year in 2001.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jane; and siblings, Hans, Edwin, Herbert, Harvey, Richard, Hazel Latvala; and Helen Mitchell.
He is survived by his children, Jane (Bill) Rosenmarkel, Nancy (Dave) DiCarlo, James (Cindi) Latvala, and David (Susan) Latvala; grandchildren; Bobby, Jill, Cari, Kristen, Daniel, Erin, and Sean; nine great grandchildren, Allyson, Joshua, Ty, Cali, Avery, Jocelyn, Gabriella, Madison, Luke; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 10:00 AM and lasting until the 11:00 AM memorial service at Nashwauk Lutheran Church in Nashwauk, MN. Rev. Aaron Lofgren will officiate. Burial will be at Nashwauk Cemetery in Nashwauk, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Nashwauk Lutheran Church or the Nashwauk Area Community Funds.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.