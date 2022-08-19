Robert H. Latvala 1927-2022

Robert H. Latvala, age 95, formerly of Nashwauk, MN passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Robert was born in 1927 to Charles and Lydia (Aho) Latvala in Nashwauk, MN where he grew up and attended school, graduating in 1945. Robert enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1945-1947. Robert was united in marriage to Mary Jane Mansur on June 30, 1951, at the Methodist Church in Elk River. After his discharge from the Army, Robert began working in his father’s logging camps and then went into business with his brother, Richard, in logging and sawmill operations, Latvala Bros. Robert was part owner and builder of Stadium Lanes Bowling Alley, A&W Root Beer Stand in Nashwauk, and Nashwauk Wood Industries. He was also part owner of the Keewatin First National Bank.

