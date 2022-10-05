Robert Gordon Anderson 1951-2022

Robert Gordon Anderson, age 71, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away, Friday, September 30, 2022 at Majestic Pines in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Born July 21, 1951, in Grand Rapids to Helen Ruth (Ledstrom) and Gordon August Anderson. Robert was proud to have been married to the Love of his Life, Debra D. Sandstrom for 45 wonderful years and together raised their daughter, Tiffany Elizabeth.
Following his graduation from Bemidji State College in 1973, Robert was a very talented maître d’hôtel (master of the house) who was known for his tableside Flambe’ Cooking such as Caesar Salad, Bananas Foster, Cherries Jubilee, and Steak Diane. Robert worked in the restaurant business in management for many years.
Robert and his wife, Debra built and opened The Drumbeater Supper Club on Pokegama Lake now known as Zorba’s. After selling their Supper Club, Robert became a very successful salesman for Food Services of America and later became a District Sales Manager. For the past 25 years, Robert was a Produce Broker, particularly of onions for Scott Vee’s Marketing. He earned the honor of Salesman of the Year several times before being promoted to District Sale Manager where he was able to teach his talents to others in the industry.
Robert and Debra enjoyed wintering on South Padre Island, Texas and be remembered as a very kind person and a gentleman to everyone.
Robert will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Debra; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Isaiah Keating; grandson, Andrew Keating; brother, Vernon Anderson; sister, Patty Anderson; brother-in-law, David Sandstrom; niece, Julie Sandstrom; nephew, Dean Sandstrom; an Aunt; other nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Helen Anderson.
Robert was also proud to have been related to his famous cousins, James Arness ( Marshall Matt Dillon on Gunsmoke) and his brother, Peter Graves (Phelps on Mission Impossible). Their grandmothers were sisters.
A special thank you to all the staff and friends at Majestic Pines for the outstanding care and sincerely wonderful concern for Robert and his family.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Libbey Funeral Home in Grand Rapids. Inurnment will be held later in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.