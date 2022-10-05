Robert Gordon Anderson 1951-2022

Robert Gordon Anderson, age 71, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away, Friday, September 30, 2022 at Majestic Pines in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.  

Born July 21, 1951, in Grand Rapids to Helen Ruth (Ledstrom) and Gordon August Anderson.  Robert was proud to have been married to the Love of his Life, Debra D. Sandstrom for 45 wonderful years and together raised their daughter, Tiffany Elizabeth.  

Tags

Recommended for you