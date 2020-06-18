Robert G. Hageman
1950-2020
Robert G. Hageman, 69 of rural Bovey, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in his home.
Born on July 5, 1950 in Grand Rapids, MN, he was the son of Robert and Ione (Hess) Hageman.
Survivors include his son; Casey (Jessika) Hageman and Alex, his sister; Mary Beth Sigfrinius, and a niece; Krystl (Tyler) Steinhart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and Wendy Hageman.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Memorial Service on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
