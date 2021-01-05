Robert Edward “Bob” Hulbert 1931 - 2020

Born July 26, 1931 8th Ave NW Deer River, MN (formerly known as Wash Tub Alley).
Died of natural causes with family by his side January 3, 2021 8th Ave NW Deer River, MN
Bob’s love of family & friends fed his heart and soul.
Bob married Alice Bullock in 1951 after returning home from serving in the US Army in Japan and Korea (1949-51). Together they raised five children. Bob was dearly loved by extended family & friends.
Bob was preceded in death by Alice, his wife of 43 years: his daughter Marcia (Bob) McDermond, parents William and Sarah: siblings Evelyn Hagen, Bill Hulbert and Wayne Hulbert.
Bob is survived by his wife: Nancy Adams Hulbert, daughters: Marian Reasoner and Cheryl, sons: Jim and Jeff, along with a host of family and friends.
Bob was employed by the City of Deer River, Public Works, for 33 years. He served the community as volunteer fire fighter/chief and in the ambulance service. He was an active member in; Deer River Lions Club, VFW, and Bethany Lutheran Church.
Due to CDC restrictions, services will be held graveside. Guests are invited to gather at Bethany Lutheran Church on Saturday, January ninth at 12:30 pm, for a procession led by the Deer River Fire Department to Olivet Cemetery, Deer River, for an outdoor service at 1:00. The service will conclude with Full Military Honors.
Memorials in lieu of flowers preferred to Bob’s favorite charities: St Jude’s Children Fund, Deer River Fire Department, Deer River Ambulance, VFW, and Bethany Lutheran Church.
The family looks forward to hosting a toast in Bob’s honor, at the Deer River VFW, Summer 2021.
Arrangements by: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.