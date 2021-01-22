Robert E. Brown 1944 - 2021

Robert E. Brown, age 76, of Bovey, MN, passed away Wednesday January 20, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
Robert was born October 17, 1944 in Grand Rapids, MN to Edward and Georgia (Kropp) Brown. He graduated from Greenway high school. On September 7, 1968, Robert was united in marriage to Vicky Kujala, and they raised three sons and one daughter.
Robert found joy in his family, his faith, his dairy cattle, and dairy farm which he lived on for 52 years, and his past occupation as a heavy equipment operator at Hibbing-Taconite Co. He belonged to Trout Lake Apostolic Lutheran Church and recently Mt. Olive Lutheran Church where he was active as a church elder. Robert enjoyed following the Minnesota Twins, UMD Bulldogs, and his beloved Green Bay Packers. He lived a simple life which made him happy and content. He was a proud Irish man, a role model to so many, a true gentleman, and a cowboy at heart. Robert had a great sense of humor, could strike a conversion up with anyone, and always had many great stories to tell. Since he was a farmer for so many years, he was able to tell what was going to happen with the weather before it happened. His family meant the whole world to him, he loved all his grandchildren and helped to raise two of his grandsons. He will be deeply missed by all.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and son, Quinten Brown.
Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vicky; sons, Paul (Julie) Brown and Stacey (Ruth) Brown; daughter, Lorna (Michael) Johnson; sister, Connie Brown; brother, David Brown; 11 grandchildren, Branden, Ashley, Vanessa, Austen, Elizabeth, Isaac, Rebekah, Sarah, Emily, Carter Brown, Nicholas Bunes; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Bovey, MN followed by the 11:00 AM Funeral Service at the church. Rev. Jeffrey Kyler will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.