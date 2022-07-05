Robert Duane Baumgarner 1932-2022

Robert Duane Baumgarner, age 89, of Deer River, MN, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Robert was born in Deer River, MN in 1932 to Vernon and Lena Baumgarner. He grew up in Deer River and attended Deer River High School. As a teenager, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. His first station of duty was in Duluth, MN before being stationed in Germany, and then Maine where Robert met Anna Day. Robert and Anna were married on November 10, 1958 in Bath, ME. To this union, seven children were born.
Robert would also be stationed in the Portugal Azores Islands and then Virginia where he stayed until he was honorably discharged from 21 years of military service, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant.
Robert, Anna, and their family then moved back to Deer River. Robert opened Bob’s Phillips 66 service station and Anna helped with bookkeeping. Robert then became a mechanic at Cenex until he retired.
Robert was a lifetime member of the VFW and Moose Lodge. He enjoyed gardening, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He also loved bowling and volunteered coaching for youth and high school students. Robert was extremely handy and was always willing to help out. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, mischievousness, and his deep love for his family.
Robert is survived by sons, Allen (Vicki) of Coarsegold, CA; Everett (Becky) of Deer River, MN; daughters, Cherie (Tony Larson) Salo of Squaw Lake, MN, Paula (Ron) Hemphill of Deer River, MN, Patti (Todd) Haugen of Larimore, ND, Elaine (Tony) Donato of Champlin, MN; sisters, Grace Hall and Faye Eiker; 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Anna; son, Duane Robert Baumgarner; parents; and many brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 2:00 pm memorial service. Burial with military honors will be at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Deer River, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.