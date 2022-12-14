Robert D. Skelly 1958-2022 Dec 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bobby was born on May 1st, 1958 to Robert and Lois Skelly, and passed away on September 22, 2022. He worked for Nelson & Sons for 30 years. He loved fishing and hunting. Preceding him in death were grandparents Joseph and Isabel Private; Wilbur and Elaine Skelly; parents Robert and Lois Skelly; and brother Steven Skelly.Bobby is survived by children Josh (Krista), Sarah, Marie and Aaron (Heather); sister Julie Skelly; and many grandchildren.Per his wishes, there will not be a service. To plant a tree in memory of Robert 1958-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert D. Skelly Josh Lois Skelly Marie Sarah Krista Aaron Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.