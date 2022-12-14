Bobby was born on May 1st, 1958 to Robert and Lois Skelly, and  passed away on September 22, 2022. He worked for Nelson & Sons for 30 years. He loved fishing and hunting. 

Preceding him in death were grandparents Joseph and Isabel Private; Wilbur and Elaine Skelly; parents Robert and Lois Skelly; and brother Steven Skelly.

