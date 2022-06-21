Robert C. Neururer Jun 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert C. Neururer, 80, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, athis residence.Arrangements are pending with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services ofGrand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visitwww.libbeyfuneralhome.com. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Neururer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mn Robert C. Neururer Condolence Arrangement Guestbook Pass Away Cremation Services Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.