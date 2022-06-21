Robert C. Neururer, 80, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at

his residence.

Arrangements are pending with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of

Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit

www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Neururer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

