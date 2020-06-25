Robert C. Miller, age 62, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Robert was born in 1957 to Clarence and Helen (Pederson) Miller in Winton, MN and graduated from J.F.K. High School in Babbitt, MN. Robert then attended two years of Tech School in Staples, MN. Robert and Nancy Ann Chapman were united in marriage on May 9, 1987 in Brooklyn Center, MN. Robert and Nancy moved to Grand Rapids, MN in 2001.
Robert loved to hunt deer, grouse, ducks, and turkey. Fishing on Birch Lake for walleye was one of his favorite hobbies.
Preceded in death by his father, Clarence. Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy; mother, Helen; stepdaughter, Kelly Erickson of River Falls, WI; stepson, Ryan (Nina) Erickson of Coon Rapids, MN; sisters, Joyce (Al) Berglund of Anoka, MN, Karen (Darryl) Cameron of Sartell, MN, Linda (Bud) Conklin of Eugene, MN; and six nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.