Robert Burdette Wetherell

Robert “Bob” Wetherell, age 98, passed away January 21, 2022 in Fort Myers, FL. Bob was born in Verndale, MN to Lloyd and Clara (Christensen) Wetherell and raised in Taconite, MN.
In his youth, Bob was a proud member of the Taconite Hornets hockey team, and had a scar on his chin where a skate hit him to prove it.
During WWII, he was part of the Invasion of Normandy, landing on Utah Beach June 9th, 1944. Upon return from the war, Bob was married to Lorraine Besser of Marble, MN on May 27, 1950 until her death on July 10, 2014. They made their home in Grand Rapids, MN.
As a welder, he worked for a time in the iron mines of northern Minnesota and then for Blandin Paper Company until his retirement in 1985. He also welded a large swing set and merry-go-round for his daughter, Randy, which was the hit of Huhn’s Addition neighborhood in the 1960s.
On mornings when there had been heavy snowfall during the night, he hooked a snow plow to his pickup and plowed out the driveway of everyone in the neighborhood before daylight. He rode his bike to the exercise room at his home in Florida every morning well into his nineties. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, grandsons, and his neighbors in Parker Lakes.
He is survived by daughter Randy Rios and grandsons Christopher and Kevin Rios.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00AM at the Harvey Engelhardt Funeral Chapel 1600 Colonial Blvd. Ft. Myers, FL 33907. www.harvey-engelhardt.com
