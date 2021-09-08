Robert “Bob” W. Fieldsend 1930 - 2021

Robert “Bob” W. Fieldsend, age 91 of Grand Rapids, formally of Cohasset, MN, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Americare Lodge in Grand Rapids, MN.
Bob was the oldest son born to Robert and Genevieve Fieldsend in Highmore, SD in 1930. When he was a young child, the family moved to a farm outside of Park Rapids, MN. They then moved up to Itasca State Park area and later to a farm on Hubbard Prairie. Bob was a graduate of Park Rapids High School in Park Rapids, MN. He married Barbara “Bobby” Wilson on March 31, 1951. The family moved to Cohasset in 1957.
Bob started working for the Department on Natural Resources-Fisheries Department on May 16, 1955, and after 35 years, retired on June 19, 1990. He was elected supervisor for Bass Brook Township on March 9, 1976, and then elected as Mayor of the city of Bass Brook on August 6, 1991.
In December 1997, Bob underwent an 8 ½ hour Whipple procedure to remove a tumor in the pancreas. Part of his pancreas, stomach, and liver were removed during his surgery. Bob was one of the extremely lucky one to have survived pancreatic cancer.
He enjoyed working on crossword, sudoku, and jigsaw puzzles. He also liked watching the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Vikings on television and listening to classic country music. Bob was also a member of the United Methodist Church of Grand Rapids, MN.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Bobby on December 29, 1993; his parents; sister, Avis Barth in October 1960; and brother, Richard “Dick” in June 2020. He is survived by a daughter, Roberta (Mike) Truempler of Hill City, MN; son, Ronald, of Deer River, MN; three grandchildren, Robert (Tiana) Fieldsend of Joyce, WA, Melissa (Bob) Eiden of Grand Rapids, MN, and Richard (Katie) Fieldsend of Deer River, MN; six great grandchildren, Justyne Diaz, Hannah Quirk, Payton Fieldsend, Bailey Fieldsend, Cami Fieldsend, and Michael Fieldsend; brother, Larry (Bonnie) Fieldsend, of Wichita Falls, TX; sister-in-law, Judy Fieldsend of Park Rapids, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob’s family would like to thank the staff at Americare Lodge for the great care Dad received and St. Croix Hospice for their support and kindness during Dad’s last days.
Per Bob’s request, no services will be held. The family will hold a private burial at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset, MN.
