Robert “Bob” Perry 1928 - 2021

Robert “Bob” Perry, age 93, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his home.
Robert was born in 1928 in Hibbing, MN to Paul and Frances Perry. The family moved to Bovey in 1930. Bob attended school in Bovey and graduated from Greenway High School in 1946. In 1944, at the age of 15, he went to Puget Sound on the Empire rail train and worked sheet metal in the Navy yard. At age 16, Bob worked at Oliver Mining Company. He then worked for DMIR Railroad for 4 years until he was drafted into the United States Army where he served as Sergeant First Class in Korea until his discharge in 1952. Bob returned to DMIR Railroad after his discharge and worked there from 1952-1963. He was Police Chief of Coleraine from 1963-65. Bob then worked security for Blandin Paper Company until his retirement as Director of Security in 1993.
Bob was a life member of the Knights of Columbus serving for over 50 years. He also served on the Coleraine Fire Department from 1961-1981. He was the oldest living retired fireman of the Coleraine Department. Bob loved to garden and watch football, baseball, and hockey on television (especially Notre Dame). He could fix anything, was willing to help anybody, and was a wonderful baker of chocolate cakes. Bob had the ability to always see the good in people. He loved music, old time shows and always enjoyed visiting with family, neighbors and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Marilyn, parents and siblings, Nicholas, Ann, Louis, and Paul. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Brian) Vergin of Grand Rapids, Brenda (Rob) Mattei of Grand Rapids; sister, Pauline Carlson of Coleraine; brother, James (Carole) Perry of Grand Rapids; brother-in-law, Wilhart Nuorala of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Rachel (Brian) Enderlein of Bloomington, MN, Lindsay Mattei of Boston, MA, Margo Mattei, of Grand Rapids; great grandchildren, Jack Perry Enderlein and Brooks William Enderlein; and numerous nieces, nephews, and special neighbors throughout his life.
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 25th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed at 11:00 a.m. by the Mass of Christian Burial. During this time of COVID 19, The Perry family asks you to please feel comfortable in wearing a face mask if you will be in attendance for the service. Should you have any symptom of the virus, please refrain from attending and extend a greeting by mail or telephone. A private family burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.